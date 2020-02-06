Upcoming Events At Greeneville-Greene County Public Library Library Hours For Presidents’ Day
The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library and the T. Elmer Cox Genealogical and Historical Library will be closed Saturday, Feb. 15 through Monday, Feb. 17 in observance of Presidents’ Day. The main library will reopen Tuesday morning, Feb. 18, at 8 a.m. and the Cox library will open as usual on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m.
Tuesday Storytime
The library hosts Storytime activities every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. All ages are welcome to attend. Please join us.
Book Sale Donations
The library accepts donations for the upcoming book sale anytime the library is open. We gladly accept donations of books, magazines, CDs, and DVDs. If you have a large amount to donate and need assistance, please call the library at 638-5034.
For more information about the library, please call 638-5034 or visit the library’s website at ggcpl.org. Find the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library on Facebook and “like” and follow the page for updates and announcements.
The library is located at 210 N. Main St., Greeneville, TN 37745.