Story Time – Story time is Tuesday mornings at 10:30. All ages are welcome.
Public Library Hours – The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library is now open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The library will continue to be closed on Saturdays for the time being. Face coverings are preferred.
T. Elmer Cox Library Hours – The Cox Library is now open to the public Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Library staff can also be reached by phone 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday or any time through the Cox Library’s website. Call 638-9866 or visit www.telmercoxlibrary.org.
Donations for Library Book Sale – The library accepts donations for its Annual Book Sale of books, magazines and all types of media throughout the year. Bring donations to the main library any time the library is open.