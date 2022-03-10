BOOK SALE – Plan to attend the library’s Book Sale “Pre-Sale” this weekend. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday hours are noon until 5 p.m. To find the Book Sale, take Edens Road behind Greene Valley and look for the signs. Visit the library’s Facebook page or call the library for more information.

Saturday Hours – The library will resume its Saturday morning hours beginning March 19. The library will be open Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

IRS Forms Available – The library has IRS tax forms (1040 and 1040-SR) as well as tax instruction booklets available at the library at no cost. Additional forms and schedules can be printed from the IRS website for .20 cents per page.

Story Time – Story time takes place Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. All ages are welcome.

Donations for Library Book Sale – The library accepts donations of books, magazines, and all types of media throughout the year. Bring them to the main library any time the library is open.

For more information about the library, visit the library’s website at www.ggcpl.org. Follow the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library on Facebook for updates and announcements. The main library is located at 210 N. Main St.

