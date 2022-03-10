BOOK SALE – Plan to attend the library’s Book Sale “Pre-Sale” this weekend. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday hours are noon until 5 p.m. To find the Book Sale, take Edens Road behind Greene Valley and look for the signs. Visit the library’s Facebook page or call the library for more information.
Saturday Hours – The library will resume its Saturday morning hours beginning March 19. The library will be open Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
IRS Forms Available – The library has IRS tax forms (1040 and 1040-SR) as well as tax instruction booklets available at the library at no cost. Additional forms and schedules can be printed from the IRS website for .20 cents per page.
Story Time – Story time takes place Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. All ages are welcome.
Donations for Library Book Sale – The library accepts donations of books, magazines, and all types of media throughout the year. Bring them to the main library any time the library is open.