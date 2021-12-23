Happy Holidays! – Staff of the Greeneville/Greene County Public Library and the T. Elmer Cox Library would like to wish everyone in the community a very joyful holiday and a Happy New Year!
Christmas And New Year Closings – The main library will be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Christmas Eve. The library will then be closed the week after Christmas and will reopen Jan. 3. The Cox Library closed for the holidays beginning Dec. 21 and will reopen Jan. 4.
Story Time – The library will not be hosting story time on Dec. 28 or Jan. 4. Story time will resume Jan. 11 at 10:30 a.m. All ages are welcome.
Public Library Hours – Beginning Jan. 3, The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library will be open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. The library will continue to be closed on Saturdays for the time being. Face coverings are preferred.
T. Elmer Cox Library Hours – Beginning Jan. 4, the Cox Library will open to the public 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday. Face coverings are required. Library staff can also be reached by phone on 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday or anytime through the Cox Library’s website. Call 638-9866 or visit www.telmercoxlibrary.org.