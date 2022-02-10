IRS Forms Available – The library has IRS tax forms (1040 and 1040-SR) as well as tax instruction booklets available at the library at no cost. Additional forms and schedules can be printed from the IRS website for 20 cents per page.
Library Closing – The main library will be closed Feb. 28 and March 1 while the library transitions to new circulation and catalog software. Library staff apologizes in advance for the inconvenience but are excited to be upgrading to a new, more user-friendly system.
Story Time – The library hosts story time on Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. All ages are welcome. Note that there will be no story time on Tuesday, March 1 (see above).
Public Library Hours – The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library is now open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The library will continue to be closed on Saturdays for the time being. Face coverings are preferred.
T. Elmer Cox Library Hours –The Cox Library is now open to the public Wednesday and Thursday 10:00 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Library staff can also be reached by phone on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or anytime through the Cox Library’s website. Call 638-9866 or visit www.telmercoxlibrary.org.
Donations for Library Book Sale – The library accepts donations for its Annual Book Sale of books, magazines, and all types of media throughout the year. Bring them to the main library any time the library is open.