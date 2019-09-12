Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
You must be a six-day-per-week subscriber to The Greeneville Sun and be registered on this website.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.To continue reading, please purchase a subscription. Already a subscriber but having difficulty logging in? Please contact login@greenevillesun.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To continue reading, please purchase a subscription. Already a subscriber but having difficulty logging in? Please contact login@greenevillesun.com.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This service allows you access to our paid content for the duration of your subscription.
Questions? Please contact circulation@GreenevilleSun.com or 423-638-4182.
Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds light and variable..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 12, 2019 @ 12:00 pm
For more information about the library, call 638-5034 or visit www.ggcpl.org.