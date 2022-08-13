ROBY FITZGERALD ADULT CENTER What's Happening At Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center Aug 13, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here is a list of activities planned by Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center for the week of Aug. 15-19:MONDAY, Aug. 15• Exercise Class — 1:30 p.m., in the lounge• Rook — 4:30 p.m., in the Green RoomTUESDAY, Aug. 16• Bingo — 10 a.m., in the Green Room• Tai Chi — noon, in the lounge• Line Dancing — 2 p.m., at Brookdale Senior LivingWEDNESDAY, Aug 17• Roby Band — 10:30 a.m. to noon, in the loungeTHURSDAY, Aug. 18• Butter Bean Auction — 10 a.m., in the Green Room• Exercise Class — 1:30 p.m., in the lounge• Art Classes — 9 a.m. to noon, in the Art Room Trending Recipe Videos Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center offers activities to senior citizens of Greeneville and Greene County. The center is located at 203 N. College St. For more information, call 423-639-3128. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greene County Senior Center Greeneville Senior Center Greene County Guidebook Greeneville Senior Activities Greene County Things To Do Greeneville Things To Do Lounge Room Bingo Ballet Building Industry Education Food Butter Bean Pointe Auction Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center Art Noon Exercise Class List Becoming Center Morning Sport Exercise Art Class Pool Table Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Prison Drug Gang Kingpin Gets Life Sentence Doty Wins Greeneville Mayor Seat, Town To Have New Mayor For First Time In 12 Years Former TBI Director Larry Wallace Dies; Continued Lutz Murder Investigation During Career Anne Heche's son advocating for her Longtime GCSD Employee, Constable Grady Wayne Kelton Passes Away