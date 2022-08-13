The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library will resume hosting its weekly Children’s Storytime on Tuesday morning, Aug. 16, with a focus on “Hats!”
The program will begin at 10:30 a.m.
The weekly children’s event has been on hiatus during the month of July.
Storytime is geared toward preschool-to-elementary age children, but all ages are welcome to attend. In addition to storybook readings by a program facilitator, craft time is also held for the participants.
Storytime takes place each Tuesday morning, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., throughout the year. For more details, call the library at 423-638-5034.
MORE HAPPENINGS
In addition to this event, the public is being reminded about other happenings at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library:
• Notary Services — The library is now offering notary services for $5 per stamp. The service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday, from noon to 5 p.m.
• Donations for Library Book Sale — The library accepts donations for its Annual Book Sale of books, magazines, and all types of media throughout the year. Please bring them to the main library any time the library is open.
• Labor Day Weekend Hours — The library will be closed Sept. 3-5 for the Labor Day holiday. It will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 8 a.m.
• T. Elmer Cox Genealogical & Historical Library — The T. Elmer Cox Library, 229 N. Main St., in downtown Greeneville, archives and preserves local history and genealogy. The public is invited to visit the library at and see what it has to offer. The Cox Library is open to the public on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call 638-9866 or visit www.telmercoxlibrary.org for more information.
Information provided by Erin Evans, director of the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library. For more details, visit www.ggcpl.org or follow the library’s Facebook page for updates and announcements.