Book sale – The library’s annual Book Sale will be happening this year after having to cancel the sale in 2020 and 2021. The first weekend of the book sale will be April 22-24 where book prices will be $2 for hardbacks and $1 for paperbacks. The second weekend of the book sale will be April 29-May 1, which is half-price weekend. The last weekend of the book sale is May 13-15, which is the $3 bag sale. Book sale hours are Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sundays noon until 5 p.m.
Donations for Library Book Sale – The library accepts donations of books, magazines, and all types of media throughout the year. Bring them to the main library any time the library is open.
Saturday Hours – The library is now open Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
IRS Forms Available – The library has IRS tax forms (1040 and 1040-SR) as well as tax instruction booklets available at the library at no cost. Additional forms and schedules can be printed from the IRS website for .20 cents per page.
Story Time – The library hosts story time on Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. All ages are welcome.