IRS Forms Available – The library has IRS tax forms (1040 and 1040-SR) as well as tax instruction booklets available at the library at no cost. Additional forms and schedules can be printed from the IRS website for 20 cents per page.
Library Closing – The main library will be closed Monday and Tuesday while library transitions to new circulation and catalog software. The staff apologizes in advance for the inconvenience but are excited to be upgrading to a new, more user-friendly system.
The Book Sale is Coming! – The library will be hosting a Book Sale “Pre-Sale” next month. Mark your calendars for March 12 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and March 13 from noon until 5 p.m. Visit the library’s Facebook page or stop by the library for more information.
Donations for Library Book Sale – The library accepts donations for its Annual Book Sale of books, magazines, and all types of media throughout the year. Bring them to the main library any time the library is open.