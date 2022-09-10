What's Happening At The Senior Center Sep 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here is a list of special activities planned by Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center for the week of Sept. 12-16:MONDAY, Sept. 12• Card games — 8-10 a.m., in the Green Room• Exercise class — 1:30 p.m., in the lounge• Rook — 4:30 p.m., in the Green RoomTUESDAY, Sept. 13• Card games — 8-10 a.m., in the Green Room• Bingo — 10 a.m., in the Green Room• Tai Chi — noon, in the lounge• Line Dancing — 2 p.m., in the loungeWEDNESDAY, Sept. 14• Card games — 8-10 a.m., in the Green Room• Roby Band — 10:30 a.m. to noon, in the loungeTHURSDAY, Sept. 16• Card games — 8-10 a.m., in the Green Room• Art classes — 9 a.m. to noon, in the art room• Gentle yoga class — 9:15 a.m., in the lounge• Bingo — 10 a.m., in the Green Room• Exercise class — 1:30 p.m., in the loungeDAILY• Pool table available — 8 a.m.-4 p.m., in the game room• Fitness equipment available – 8 a.m.-4 p.m., in the exercise roomThe senior center is located at 203 N. College St., in downtown Greeneville. For more information about Roby Adult Center, contact Glenda Blazer, director, at 423-639-2128. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Room Card Game Lounge Education Sport Medicine Class Art Bingo Noon Glenda Blazer Linguistics Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Greene County Man Dies In Officer-Involved Shooting Postal Service Hosting Job Fair Thursday In Greeneville Owner Of The Wandering Llamas Farm Expands Services Veterans Memorial Park Pursues More Names For Monument Stones It Happened Here