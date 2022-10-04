The Wilbur West Memorial Wheels for Kids Car Show will be held Oct. 22, in the parking lot of the City Garage Car Museum.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.
This event is being hosted by Epsilon Sigma Alpha, Alpha Eta Chapter and the City Garage Car Museum, in memory of Wilbur West, who volunteered three days a week for 10 years after retiring in 2011. He was a well-respected educator in the Cocke County School System for 45 years.
Event organizers note in a news release that the car show is open for all years, makes and models of vehicles.
Registration for exhibitors will begin at 8:30 a.m. the day of the event. Advance registration cost to exhibit a vehicle is $10. The day of show fee is $15, the release adds.
Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 entrants.
There will also be awards, drawings for door prizes, and a 50/50 raffle with all proceeds to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.
“In addition to the vehicles, there will be music and food for visitors to enjoy,” organizers say in the release.
There will also be a special event for children, ages 6 and under. Children are asked to decorate their strollers, wagons, tricycles, bicycles, or any article with wheels for the fall season.
For the children’s event, there will be an award for the Best of Show with all entries receiving participation ribbons. Registration for “Kids on Wheels for St. Jude” starts at 8:30 a.m. the day of the event. The registration fee is $2 per children’s entry.