Descendants of Robert Perry and Ninnie Elizabeth Whitson Morgan gathered at the Round Table Conference Center on Sept. 29. A group of 34 gathered for the occasion. In the front row, from left, are: Nic Crawford, Adrienne Rose, Teresa Crawford, Linda Clark, Betty Malone, Linda Crum and Mike Malone. In the second row are: Lisa English, Kaitlyn Foulks, Mourghan Rose, Macy Goods, Judy Holt, Haley Davis and Terri Davis. In the third row are : Austin Anderson, Bailee Rose, Cameron Myers, Larry Spencer of Knox, John Crum, Lloyd and Mary Davis, Scott and Diane Rush, and Terry Clark. In the fourth row are: Chris Rose, Johnathan Foulks and Tommy Collins. Not pictured are Thomas English, Sandra Collins, Claudine Davis, Rusty Davis, Robin Davis Lay, and Marston and Morgan Davis Lay, of Raleigh, North Carolina.

 Special To The Sun