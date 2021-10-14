On Oct. 21 from 6-7:30 p.m., the Tanasi Arts and Heritage Center will present a talk on “The Mystery of the Melungeons” by Wayne Winkler, author of the book “Walking Toward the Sunset” and General Manager of WETS-FM.
The talk will be given in the Performing Arts Room of Johnson City’s Memorial Park Community Center at 510 Bert Street, next to the Main Post Office and Cardinal Park, a release says. This is the fourth of 17 events that will be held through June 2022 under an “Arts Build Communities” grant that Tanasi has been awarded by the Tennessee Arts Commission, funded through the First Tennessee Development District.
Admission to the event is free. The event will be live-streamed on Facebook at Tanasi Arts & Heritage Center. For more information, call the Tanasi Gallery at 735-0217, or contact Victoria Hewlett at victoria@appalachiathriving.com or by phone at 423-707-8798.
For more information about the events or to view the Tanasi Gallery on the web, visit tanasiarts.org or follow Tanasi Arts & Heritage Center on Facebook.