Wilder Chats About Recycling With Noon Rotarians

Jennifer Wilder fields questions on the Greene County Partnership’s Leadership and Keep Greene Beautiful programs, which she directs. Addressing the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club Feb. 18, Wilder discussed the public “Free Electronics Recycling Day,” set for Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., in the Greeneville Walmart parking lot for computers, telephones and other electronic waste “to be recycled through a certified recycler.”

 Photo Special To The Sun/Brian Cutshall

