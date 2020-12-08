Kristen Suzanne Wilhoit Addison, of Johnson City, and Nicholas John Addison, of Lebanon, Virginia, wed in a 4 p.m. ceremony on Nov. 7, 2020, at The Millstone in Limestone, Tennessee.
David Ford, of Knoxville, officiated.
The bride’s parents are Steve and Debbie Wilhoit, of Mosheim.
The groom’s parents are Carey and Liz Addison of Lebanon, Virginia.
The bride was given in marriage by her mother and father.
The bride’s sister, Stephanie Garmer, served as matron of honor.
The groom’s brother, Carey Addison Jr., served as best man.
Connor Garmer served as ring bearer.
The bride wore a pink champagne and ivory, strapless, sweetheart fit and flare dress with lace appliques covering the bodice and continuing into the skirt. An embellished, beaded cape draped across her shoulders.
The bride’s bouquet consisted of merlot roses, amaranthus, blue thistle, blue privet berries, purple statice, clustered burgundy dianthus and jewel toned roses, nestled in gravilla, ruscus and willow eucalyptus.
The woody grapevine arch was draped in greens and matching jewel tone florals.
The sweetheart table had twinkling lights overhead with matching florals and greens with romantic brass and glass candles on rich jewel tone fabrics.
The reception room was adorned with a flowing, lit greenery chandelier suspended from the Atrium ceiling. Tables were styled with rich fabrics with an electric mix of jewel tone, vased florals and brass votives.
The wedding cake was a champagne-flavored, two tiered, black and gold marbled cake.
Music was provided by DJ Paul Bashor.
The couple honeymooned in Charleston, South Carolina.
The bride is art director at Creative Energy.
The groom is a polysomnographic technologist at JMH Sleep Lab.
They will reside in Johnson City.