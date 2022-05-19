ANNIVERSARY Wilhoits To Celebrate 40th Anniversary May 19, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Debbie & Steve Wilhoit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steve and Debbie Wilhoit, of Old Midway Road, Mosheim, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary.They were married on June 19, 1982, at Jackson Chapel Free Will Baptist Church by the Rev. Gary Norton.Debbie is a nursing administrator at Ballad Health’s Greeneville Community Hospital (formerly Laughlin Hospital) where she has been employed for 46 yers.Steve is retired after having spent 38 years in regional media.The couple have two daughters and three grandchildren. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now 'You Need People Even If You Don't Think You Do': Trey Youngblood's Accident Tells A Story Of Faith And Community Juvenile Charged With First-Degree Murder In Double Homicide Meet Your Heroes: Youngblood Reunites With EMS Workers Who Helped Save His Life Reaves, Waddell Make South Greene History Grant Match For Former Greene Valley Property Now Fully Funded Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.