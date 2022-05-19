The Wilhoits To Celebrate 40th Anniversary

Debbie & Steve Wilhoit

Steve and Debbie Wilhoit, of Old Midway Road, Mosheim, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary.

They were married on June 19, 1982, at Jackson Chapel Free Will Baptist Church by the Rev. Gary Norton.

Debbie is a nursing administrator at Ballad Health’s Greeneville Community Hospital (formerly Laughlin Hospital) where she has been employed for 46 yers.

Steve is retired after having spent 38 years in regional media.

The couple have two daughters and three grandchildren.

