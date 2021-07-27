The Greeneville Hiking and Cycling Club is holding a Safe Cycling Fair and Bicycle Rodeo on August 7 from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Building on E. Barnard Avenue.
This event is free for everyone.
The Greeneville Hiking and Cycling Club’s Safe Cycling Fair and Rodeo is funded by the Jeff Roth Foundation and many local businesses. The Foundation promotes bicycling as a safe form of recreation and transportation throughout Tennessee, a release says.
After the Fair there will be drawings for valuable prizes. These drawings include two 24-inch Mongoose Excursion youth bicycles donated by Gifts for Kids. There will be $200 in gift certificates from Wheel Sports in Greeneville. The East Tennessee Epilepsy Foundation has donated 50 free helmets to the first 50 registrants. Each helmet will be fitted to ensure proper fit. Contestants must register and be present to win.
The Fair and Rodeo is for everyone 10-years-old and up. Preregister at the Greeneville Hiking and Cycling Club’s website, www.greenevilletnhikingcycling.com, and learn more details about the Fair and Rodeo. You can preregister for the Fair or both the Fair and Rodeo. Bring your bike and helmet. If you don’t have a helmet and you have preregistered, you will get a new free helmet.
Registration on the day of event is from 8:30–9 a.m. at the Parks and Recreation Building. Only parents/guardians can preregister children under 18, the release says. The Fair will be from 9-11 a.m. and the Rodeo will be from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Participants of the Rodeo must have had their bike inspected at the Fair and have attended all four Fair learning stations.
At the Fair you will experience four learning stations. These include bike safety, Tennessee bike laws, safe cycling, and health benefits. The safe cycling station will be presented by a League of American Cyclist certified instructor.
The Bicycle Rodeo is a great way for all ages to have fun and practice the safe cycling practices they learned at the Fair, te release says.
The events are sponsored locally by The Greeneville Hiking and Cycling Club, Greeneville Parks and Recreation, Wheel Sports, Apex Bank, Gifts for Kids, Walmart, and East Tennessee Epilepsy Foundation. For more information, contact Ed Nisbet at (423) 470-1155 or Christine Huss at (423) 972-9144.