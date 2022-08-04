The winners of the 2022 Greene County Fair’s Teeny Tiny Talent Contest for children ages 1-12 are shown, from left, Eli Mainor and Ethan Mainor, first place; Tatum McAmis, second place, and Isabella Paysinger, third place.
The winners of the WIKQ Youth Talent Contest at this year’s Greene County Fair were, from left, Baylee Hensley, first place; Mylee Doty, second place, and Madison Metcalf, third place.
Photo Special to the Sun
An abundance of talent was on display among local youth Friday night during the 2022 Greene County Fair.
The WIKQ Youth Talent Contest for ages 13-21 was held at the Greeneville Federal Expo Stage. Prior to that event, children ages 1-12 were also given an opportunity to shine on the stage during the Teeny Tiny Talent Contest.
Monetary awards of $300 for first place, $200 for second place, and $100 for third place were presented to the top winners of each contest.
The winners of the WIKQ Youth Talent Contest were:
• First place — Baylee Hensley;
• Second place — Mylee Doty, and
• Third place — Madison Metcalf.
The winners of the Teeny Tiny Talent Contest were: