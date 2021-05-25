Hal and Linda Wisecarver will celebrate 60 years of Marriage on June 4.
They were married at Fairview Baptist Church in Mohawk on June 4, 1961.
The Wisecarver family invites friends and family to a drop in celebration reception with Hal & Linda on Friday, June 4 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. The celebration will be held at the McDonald Mission Center located at 75 Ailshie Lane, Mohawk, TN 37810.
The Wisecarver’s have owned and operated the printing company, Triangle Press, since 1975. Hal and Linda are the parents of Pamela (Ricky) Bull of Kingston and Tim (Cindy) Wisecarver of Mohawk.
They have four grandchildren, Brad (Ashley) Dyer, Jay (Nikki) Wisecarver, Trenda (Corey) Click, & Kristine (Nathan) Ferguson.
They have seven great-grandchildren, Gage Dyer, Maci Dyer, Jayden Ferguson,Josiah Ferguson, Kinley Click, Susie Wisecarver, & Kenna Click.
The couple requests your presence be the only gift you bring for the celebration.