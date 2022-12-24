Colorful creatures, surreal stories, and embellished expressions are all phrases that describe Abingdon artist Eric Drummond Smith’s upcoming exhibition, entitled "Big Ugly Hullabaloo."
The works will be on display Dec. 29 through April 30, at the William King Museum of Art, in Abingdon, Va.
A public reception celebrating the exhibit will be held in the gallery on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
"At first glance, Smith’s work might appear zany and indifferent, but when you delve deeper into his influences you’re met with a beautiful blend of political science, art history, and Appalachian culture all wrapped up in the profound marks of a pop-surrealist neo-expressionist," a museum news release states.
"Surrealism is an art historical movement that derived from the events of World War I," the release explains. "Surrealists were known for depicting dreamscapes and illogical scenes that allowed them to express their unconscious mind.
"Comparatively, the Neo- Expressionists depicted their subjects in an unfiltered, highly textured manner that utilized intuitive brush strokes and intense colors," the release adds. "It’s no surprise then that Eric Drummond Smith uses such intense colors and brushstrokes to capture the dream-like scenarios that reference Appalachian pop-culture."
Smith intentionally strives to create "colorful visual cues that entice the viewer to look closer, think critically, and laugh while doing so," the release notes. "He utilizes vibrancy and humor in such a way that invites the viewer to linger in front of his work."
“I close my eyes, listen to music, breath deeply, maybe sip some cold water, some hot tea, or a dark beer, and then pick up a thing (brush/pen/pastel) and make a mark, trying to scratch out the thing that is there, somewhere in the mess of my head," Smith explains.
"The whole thing is rather like improvisational jazz. I’m playing with bits and pieces, scraps and snips, some my own, some from cave walls and museums, graffiti and old newspaper strips," he continues. I’m rearranging them, adapting them, looking for themes, looking for joyful dissonances and unexpected melodies.
"I forget about the world, a little. I talk to myself, and the paint, mumbling and cussing and singing off-tune. I stain my hands and clothes in ink and paint, glorious battle-scars. I only notice later, in the mirror, chuckling.”
Visit williamkingmuseum.org to learn more about the exhibit and the museum, located at 415 Academy Drive, off West Main Street or Russell Road, in Abingdon, Va.