Passing of their 2020-2021 budget was the main business of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club, held Thursday night, June 11, at Pavilion 5 of Hardin Park. The club will be putting $20,000 right back into the community in the areas of Arts and Culture, Civic Engagement and Outreach, Education and Libraries, Environment, and Health and Wellness. Those are new titles of the community service program committees for 2020-22.
Cindy Landers and Doris Parton, co-chairman of the 50th Annual Holiday Bazaar, announced that the angel ornaments to be personalized for this year have arrived. There are very few booth spaces left for the event, set for Nov. 8-9 at Hal Henard Elementary School. Kathy Knight is working on the event’s “Gift Bonanza” that will take place prior to the bazaar, with details forthcoming. Knight said, “We currently have more than $3,000 in prizes.”
In the absence of Arts and Culture chairman Kathy Bird, the group was reminded that the last few months have been a stressful time. Bird had suggested, “Art is a wonderful medium for healing and great therapy. Many times we think we must be perfect or a gifted artist to produce art. Yet art in any creative form can help us heal and understand our own emotions. Let’s challenge ourselves to expand our personal art and make it a part of our daily lives.”
The members were reminded to keep checking the Niswonger Performing Arts Center schedule for make-up shows, and the play, “Godspell,” will be held July 9-12 at the Capitol Theatre.
Kathy Knight, chairman of the Civic Engagement and Outreach community service program committee, requested that members nominate “Frontline Heroes” for the Greene County Partnership Tourism Presidential Pioneer in Hospitality Awards. Nominations will be taken until June 29, and winners announced in early July.
Crystal Jessee reported that ALPS Day Care Services on Bernard Aveenue is now open following the closing for COVID-19. Their numbers of participants have increased and they are still looking of adults to participate in the program and volunteers to assist. For more information call 525-5773.
Terry Greene, Education and Libraries, reminded members that several types of classes are being offered at Washington College Academy. She reminded members that the Greeneville-Greene County Library would be having a summer program for children.
Pat Barnett, chairman of Environment, reminded members of how long it takes certain items of litter to decompose. Examples she included banana peel: one week to six months; styrofoam cup: 10 years to 20 Years; cigarette filters: 70-80 years; waxed paper drink cup: up to 5 years; plastic container: 50 to 70 years; aluminum drink can: 80 to 100 years; disposable diaper: 70 to 80 years glass containers: never.
The local Electronic Recycling Day, sponsored by Keep Greene Beautiful, has been reset for Friday, Aug. 7, in the back parking lot of the Fairgrounds, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Barnett concluded by saying, “We will be doing our highway pickup in September. Until then, try to keep your little area of the world cleaner by picking up trash! And please wear your mask when out and about — it shows respect for others as well as protecting you!”
Health and Wellness community service program committee chairman Jane Bell shared with the group that they have been making masks for others. She also encouraged members to have the following items on hand during the COVID-19 time: a thermometer, cough drops, Acetaminophen, Ibuprofen, anti-diarrhea medication, alcohol-based hand sanitizer, latex gloves, oxygen pulsator, Calamine lotion, bandages, etc and a supply of personal medication.