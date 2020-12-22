The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County was the scene of a lot of fun in the last few days as they participated in a project sponsored and orchestrated by the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club.
The Arts and Culture, and Civic Engagement and Outreach committees teamed up to lead a drive within the club to provide jewelry of all types for the boys and girls at the local club to choose from and wrap for a female family member or someone close to them. In addition they provided candy of all kinds and mugs for the young people to wrap for a male individual close to them.
Members of the club also provided arts and crafts materials for the young people to make a Christmas card for someone special, a release says.
“We had so much fun in our club gathering jewelry of every kind and styles and putting in boxes,” said club member Kathy Bird in a release. “Some of our club members then gathered and cut Christmas paper for the boxes to be wrapped in. The Civic Engagement and Outreach group gathered up — thanks to area businesses and individuals — mugs to be filled with candy. We then cut Christmas wrap for them to use to cover the mugs and candy.”
Some of the Foster Grandparents assisted in getting the candy and mugs ready. The Club then presented gifts to the Foster Grandparents.
“It was an exciting project for us especially this year since we have been unable to get out and do very many things,” said Bird. “We were unable to actually assist the boys and girls ourselves. We are grateful for the employees at Boys & Girls Club who assisted and took pictures for us to enjoy.”
Scott Bullington, Executive Director of the B&GC, said, “After having the virtual learning academy for months from 7:30 to 5:30 daily, it was great giving the boys and girls something fun to do and even better they were doing something for other people. We appreciate the Woman’s Club and our many other volunteers. It has been a difficult year for all.”