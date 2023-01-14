Members of the Greeneville Woman’s Club’s Education & Libraries Community Service Program are shown presenting the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library with books for the parents of newborns at a recent Terrific Tuesday. Shown, from left, are Patricia Petropoulos, library director Erin Evans, Fran Clark, Darlene Brown, Alice Houser and Trish Moehle with a sampling of the books that were donated.
The Greeneville Woman’s Club Education Committee recently donated several books to help educate new parents about newborn care.
In consultation with educators, librarians and parents, the GWC committee compiled the list of books to donate to the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library, club officials say in a news release.
New parents will be given a flyer with details about the library’s holdings and resources available there, the release adds.
“The Greeneville Woman’s Club is making a difference in the lives of children in our community through outreach programs and through financially supporting programs as well,” club officials note.
The book presentation was made to the library’s director, Erin Evans, by club members during a recent Terrific Tuesdays program. This special after-school activity is held monthly at the library for children in grades 1-3. Participants much be preregistered to attend. Stories, crafts and snacks are provided to attendees during the event.
The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library is located at 210 N. Main St. For more details, call 423-638-5034.