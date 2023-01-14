GWC Library Donation

Members of the Greeneville Woman’s Club’s Education & Libraries Community Service Program are shown presenting the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library with books for the parents of newborns at a recent Terrific Tuesday. Shown, from left, are Patricia Petropoulos, library director Erin Evans, Fran Clark, Darlene Brown, Alice Houser and Trish Moehle with a sampling of the books that were donated.

 Photo Special to the Sun

