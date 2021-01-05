Woman's Club

Members of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club presented front-line workers with healthy snacks for the holiday season. From left to right are: Jane Bell, Health & Wellness committee chairman; 911 Director Jerry Bird; EMS Director Calvin Hawkins; Rhonda Humbert, member of Civic Engagement & Outreach committee; Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt; Ann Van Buskirk, Health & Wellness; and Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward.

 PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN

Members of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club presented healthy snacks to members of the Greeneville City Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and 911 to enjoy during the holiday season.

This was a project sponsored jointly by the Health & Wellness and Civic Engagement & Outreach committees of the local club.

Snacks included everything from popcorn and baked chips to Granola bars and hot chocolate; fruit treats to pudding and from soup to individually-wrapped peanuts.

According to Jane Bell and Kathy Knight, co-chairmen of the respective committees, “We so much appreciate the 100 percent participation of our club in this project. These front-line workers are important every day, but we chose this time of year to say Thank you for important jobs well done.”

