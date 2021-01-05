Members of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club presented healthy snacks to members of the Greeneville City Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and 911 to enjoy during the holiday season.
This was a project sponsored jointly by the Health & Wellness and Civic Engagement & Outreach committees of the local club.
Snacks included everything from popcorn and baked chips to Granola bars and hot chocolate; fruit treats to pudding and from soup to individually-wrapped peanuts.
According to Jane Bell and Kathy Knight, co-chairmen of the respective committees, “We so much appreciate the 100 percent participation of our club in this project. These front-line workers are important every day, but we chose this time of year to say Thank you for important jobs well done.”