Master Garden Beth Hembree was the speaker at the April meeting of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club, held in the fellowship hall of Reformation Lutheran Church.
During her talk, she presented helpful tips about growing herbs in pots and using them for cooking.
“There are a variety of herbs and a variety of containers in which to grow them,” said Hembree, “especially when you are mindful where your food comes from. You can really enhance your food with fresh herbs. They can be expensive to buy….so why not grow? You can also use dry herbs.”
She showed the group examples of clay pots, plastic pots, large pots, small pots, etc, talking about the advantages and disadvantages of each. She suggested some books to get at the library that will guide you and she suggested that when purchasing herbs, you should always read the tags before buying.
Some of Hembree’s favorite herbs to grow include rosemary, oregano, basil, thyme, dill, chives, cage and cilantro. Although she is not a fan of mint, she says there are several varieties of mint.
Environment Community Service Program reminded those present of the Shred Day set for April 21 at the Greene County Partnership and Earth Day set for April 22. They also remined the group of using items better for the environment. They presented a case of a product that is an alternative to plastic wrap (made from potatoes) to Healing with Flowers as it is so much better for the environment than floral foam. They held an auction of an alternative to paper towels, an alternative to plastic wrap and an Earth Day T-shirt, raising $100.
Members of Environment include Pam Leisner, Vivian Gibbons, Sarah Webster, Pat Barnett, Darlene Moore and Kim Shandor.
BUSINESS SESSION
The key order of the evening during the business session was for the club to present and approved unanimously the budget for 2023-24. The budget is $44,552.
During the business session Sherri Cox reminded members of the Holiday Bazaar, set for Nov. 4-5, 2023, at Hal Henard Elementary School, and distributed sign-up sheets for dates to work on decorations and ornaments for the two-day event. This year’s theme will be “The Gift of Giving.” She and Tammy Kinser, co-chairman, announced that the bazaar was full, but that a waiting list has been started.
The Education & Libraries Community Service Program reminded folks of the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library Book Sale being held at the Greene Valley Central Services buildings. The sale’s opening weekend was April 28-30. The half-price weekend sale will be May 5-7 and the bag sale will May 20-21. Hours are Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Kathy Knight announced that the committee provided $300 for books to be provided for participants in the Royal Tea held April 16 at the General Morgan Inn to benefit Greene Leaf, the educational foundation for the Greene County Schools.
Health & Wellness reminded the members of the upcoming Iris Festival Walk. There will be a fundraiser for Isaiah House at lunch and dinner on May 9 at First Baptist Church. The Second Harvest Food Bank will be recipients of funds raised from the Kentucky Derby Day party to be May 6 at the General Morgan Inn. Kendra Hopson encouraged the members to participate in the Iris Festival Walk and Run.The Health & Wellness will be hosting the May club meeting and are requesting club members bring items such as socks and underwear for homeless veterans.
Civic Engagement & Outreach Community Service Program reminded members to fly their flags and to vote in elections. Gifts for Kids is searching for volunteers if anyone is interested. Main Street: Greeneville will be planting flowers downtown on Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m.
Arts & Culture Community Service Program mentioned several upcoming shows at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center and the Appalachian Auditorium at St. James. They encouraged members to attend and take guests.
Vivian Gibbons, President of District I, thanked the members for their work in hosting the Spring Conference on April 1, and said she was proud of the local club for receiving seven first-place awards.
Beth Smith reminded members of the upcoming State Convention. She also mentioned that Federation Day is April 24.
Guests for the evening included Beth Nixon and Terri Short.