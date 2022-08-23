Members of the Greeneville Woman’s Club took part in a yoga fitness session during their August meeting.
Jolynn Doty, owner and operator of Hot Yoga On Main, presented the monthly program at the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club on Aug. 11 in the fellowship hall of Reformation Lutheran Church. The health and wellness community service program committee was in charge of the meeting, a club news release noted.
Doty, who has been in Greeneville since 1988 and working at the YMCA for 25 years, opened Hot Yoga about a year and a half ago, the release said. The business is located at 129 S. Main St., in Greeneville.
She initially opened the business as a place to offer personal training classes to the community. However, there was so much interest in yoga, she began offering those classes. She spoke of the benefits of yoga and the importance of “all of us continuing to MOVE every day,” the release continued.
Yoga teaches you how to breathe, citing that most people only use the top 70 percent of their lungs,” Doty explained to the group. “Yoga is good for strength training without using weights, it helps your back and your balance, it’s good for core training and stretching. It enables you to have good posture. Yoga helps you have control over your muscles, using your own body weight.”
Doty conducts hot yoga classes at 11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evenings. (The term “hot yoga” means that the room temperature is set at 90 degrees, the release notes.) According to Doty, “Hot yoga is very cleansing. You sweat in places you never thought you could sweat. It is good for the skin and lymphatic system.” She also offers men’s yoga classes on Thursday mornings at 7 a.m. and Saturday mornings at 8 a.m.
Doty plans to offer more classes in the future. For more details, she can be contacted at 423-470-3393.
BUSINESS SESSION
During the club’s business session, Patty Petropolis was inducted as a new member to the club by 1st vice president Beth Smith. Smith also talked about her recent attendance at the International GFWC meeting held in New Orleans.
Co-chairman of the 51st Holiday Bazaar, Rhonda Humbert announced to the group there are just a limited number of booth spaces left for the event, set for Nov. 5-6 at Hal Henard Elementary School. “Winter Wonderland” will be this year’s theme.
Preliminary committees for the bazaar’s planning include:
• Food — Ann Van Buskirk, chairman;
• Decorations – Doris Allen, chairman, along with Michelle Freeark, Terry Greene, Helen Hamstead, Alice Houser, Teresa Lawrence, Pam Leisner, Trish Moehle, Doris Parton, Patty Petropolis, Meredith Stevans and Elizabeth Weems;
• Publicity — Kathy Knight, chairman, along iwth Pat Barnett, Susan Buss, Fran Clark, Patsy Carroll, Barbara Caruthers, Sherri Cox, Vivian Gibbons, Jann Mirkov and Elizabeth Sams, and
• Floor Markers — Kendra Hopson, Beth Smith and Sarah Webster.
For the Arts & Culture community service program, Teresa Lawrence announced that First Horizon Bank on Main Street had agreed to host the Woman’s Club’s Halloween display for Main Street Greeneville’s Annual Scarecrow Contest. There will be a painting fundraising event on Sept. 22 to support the Healing with Flowers organization.
In addiiton, President Hopson reminded members of the schedules of concerts at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Capitol Theatre and the Appalachian Auditorium.
Civic Engagement & Outreach reminded members of the Main Street: Greeneville Barrel & Leaf fundraiser, which was held Aug. 20.
Education & Libraries announced that they would be hosting “Terrific Tuesdays” on the third Tuesdays of the month after school from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Greeneville-Greene County Library.
This after-school program is for students in grades 1-3 and is free! Students must register at the library or through their Web Site. There is a limit of 25 students. Each month there will be a different theme…book readings, an art and crafts project, snacks and other activities. We will have meet and greet with volunteers 3:30-3:45 p.m.; 3:45 p.m. Stories and books; 4:15 p.m. arts and crafts projects with different stations; and 4:40 p.m. Snacks and other activities. We will be offering a snack to the parents also.
The club will also assisted Tusculum University with a cookout on Thursday for incoming freshmen students. Club members were providing slices of watermelon and pans of baked beans for the event.
Environment encouraged the group to participated in the Sept. 10 Hazardous Waste sponsored by Keep Greene Beautiful, GCP. The environment community service program presented a check to KGB for their annual Conservation Camp at David Crockett Birthplace State Park for fifth graders.
For Health & Wellness, Kendra Hopson announced that she, along with Beth Smith and Susan Buss, would be running in the 2nd annual Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship Fund on Aug. 13 at Tusculum University.
Doris Allen announced that there would be a luncheon on Sept. 10 for cancer survivors at noon at Asbury United Methodist Church. Club members are encouraged to invite survivors and to help the day of the event.
Vivian Gibbons, president of District I of TFWC of Tennessee, announced that the District I fall meeting would be held in Morristown on Oct. 22.
Darlene Moore was a guest at the August meeting.