Jamie Chapman, media specialist and librarian of Highland Elementary School, was the speaker at the monthly meeting of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club, held April 21 in the fellowship hall of Reformation Lutheran Church.
Pat Barnett, environment chairman, announced in the introduction of the speaker that Chapman is retiring this year and she wanted the club to hear about and see the Monarch Watch Garden that the school and the local club had been working on since 2016.
While showing a power point about the butterfly project, Chapman said, “The kids love it, and it’s a great way to use reading, science and technology for the students.” He, and the other teachers at Highland work to create innovative programs to engage students in learning opportunities.
“Data gathered by students about Monarch butterflies,” said Chapman, “will be used by scientists to track migration routes and reproduction rates as well as help to determine if the Monarch’s numbers are increasing or decreasing and whether they should remain on the endangered species list.
“The students are currently watching several Monarch chrysalises that have been brought into the classroom so they can observe them hatching. The chrysalises are being live-streamed on the Greeneville City Schools website at gcsvideo.gcschools.net.”
He mentioned that at any one time there are 40 caterpillars, butterflies or chrysalises in the garden located behind the school. The students keep a notebook of what they see…colors, shapes, sizes, etc. There is an area at the garden where the kids can sit and be read to. Chapman explained that he keeps a net of butterflies in the school for the kids to watch.
There is a sign at the garden which is called “Changing Spaces.” There is a concrete statue in the garden and a bee house, and students have learned that butterflies love zinnias and Mexican Sun flowers. Chapman said that they began with 32 milkweed plants and learned that the butterflies are picky about their milkweed. They also have some raised beds that the students grow popcorn, pumpkins, yellow watermelon, squash, etc.
In the questions and answers part of the program Chapman was asked about the future of the garden if money was no object? He instantly said, “Maybe another location at one or more schools in the city and county.”
For Earth Day, which was April 22, the Environment group distributed special pencils, called sprouts, to the club women. Barnett asked them to share their pencil with a child or senior citizen – to have them use the pencil, then plant. She also reminded the group that the highway pick-up is scheduled for May 12 and members are to meet behind First Baptist Church at 5 pm prior to the regular meeting.
The main order of business for the evening was approving a budget of a little more than $50,000. Club funds that are used to do work in the community go into five different community service programs: Art & Culture, Education & Libraries, Environment, Civic Engagement & Outreach and Health and Wellness.
Doris Allen announced that the arts community service program would like to get a group of members to attend the presentation by Eugene Wolfe at the Appalachian Auditorium on May 28, 7 p.m.
Jann Mirkov, civic engagement & outreach, asked people to call Governor Lee’s office at 615-741-2001, and request that the swimming pool be left at the Davy Crockett State Park. She urged members to vote in the upcoming election and also announced that her group will be working with education in making plans for the June picnic.
Mirkov also invited anyone choosing to do so to help plant flowers with Main Street: Greeneville volunteers in the downtown planters on Saturday, May 7, beginning at 10 a.m.
For education, Kathy Knight reminded members that the library’s annual Book Sale would be April 22-24 where book prices will be $2 for hardbacks and $1 for paperbacks. The second weekend of the book sale will be April 29-May 1, which is half-price weekend. The last weekend of the book sale is May 13-15, which is the $3 bag sale. Book sale hours are Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday noon until 5 p.m.
She announced that April 14 was National Library Workers Day and on that day the club had sent a special charcuterie board to the workers at the Greeneville-Greene County Library.
Vivian Gibbons was recognized as being installed as president of District I for the GFWC organization at their April meeting. She was also thanked for making a basket that was used as part of a fundraiser. She made a basket “There’s No Place Like Gnome,” that featured bird seeds, bird house, wildflower seeds, three gnomes decorative stakes, planting pots and a gnome flag for the garden.
The local club won several District awards: 2nd place Communications & Public Relations; 1st place Membership; 1st place leadership; 1st place Fundraising; 2nd place GFWC Signature Program: Domestic Violence Awareness & Prevention; 1st place Arts & Culture; 1st place Civic Engagement & Outreach; 2nd place Education & Libraries; 1st place Health & Wellness; 1st place Environment; and Vivian Gibbons won 1st place in the GFWC Creative Writing Contest – Poetry.
Rhonda Humbert, co-bazaar chairman, announced that plans were progressing for the 51st annual Holiday Bazaar, set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5-6, at Hal Henard Elementary School. An ornament will be chosen and a theme announced at the next meeting.
Pam Leisner reminded members that April 24 is Federation Day, celebrating 130 years of service in making our communities better places in which to live. The local club is celebrating its 60th year this year.
A guest for the evening was Elizabeth Sams.