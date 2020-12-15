Four GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club members participated in a special project of the health and wellness committee of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs on Saturday, Nov. 14.
The GFWC Challenge Project was to do a physical activity and raise money to support a mental health program. The local members, Jane Bell, Kendra Hopson, Debbie Oldenberg, and Beth Smith, chose to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention by participating virtually at the ETSU Out of the Darkness Walk.
The local ladies raised $1,410 among their friends and on Nov. 14, joined the national and state websites to learn about suicide prevention and help to survivors’ loved ones.
They walked virtually from noon until 1 p.m.
“The event was for a great cause — to support suicide prevention — and was really fantastic for my own mental health, as I got to walk downtown Greeneville, stopping at the newly-painted murals with a club friend,” said Beth Smith, the GFWC International Health and Wellness Chairman. “I’m extremely proud we chose to participate in it.”
According to their Website, the purpose of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is “be a strong and resilient community, united in our effort to fight suicide, raise awareness, educate our communities, advocate for better public policies, support those who have lost loved ones, and support those with lived experience. We use our voices and share our stories to provide hope.”
The Foundation was established in 1987 and is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death.