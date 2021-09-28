The Greene County Fairgrounds was the scene of the regular meeting of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club on Sept. 9. The Education and Libraries committee was in charge of the program. Committee members coordinated a “Name That Tune” event to allow visitors to get to know the club members in a fun way.
Prior to the meeting, five members of the club picked up trash from North Main to the By-pass, gathering four large trash bags full. This project is in conjunction with Keep Greene Beautiful, a release says.
The main topic of the business meeting was the upcoming 50th Annual Holiday Bazaar, set for Nov. 6-7, at Hal Henard Elementary School.
In conjunction with the bazaar, the club is offering a Gift Bonanza with 22 different prizes valued at $5,400. Tickets sell for $5.00 each or 3 for $10 and are available from any club member.
Gifts include:: 3-days, 2 nights in Shut’ter Inn Cabin that sleeps two in Pigeon Forge (Jan.7-8,2022) donated by Mary Jo and Wayne Susong; original oil painting by Artist Joe Kilday; Cub Cadet Push Mower, Southland Equipment; $300 Shopping Spree from Food City Grocery; $300 massage services from Massage Matters; Handmade Christmas Quilt Throw; a grill from Meco Corp &$200 gift card Consumer Credit Union; $250 gift card from Broyles General Store (gffts, décor); Greeneville Native Fred Sauceman’s Favorite Food Books value of $250; dinner & shows from Brumley’s, GMI and Niswonger Performing Arts Center presented by Blackburn Childers & Stegall, CPAs;
Two gift cards from Quick Stop Markets and Representative David Hawk; original glasswork vase by Glassmaker Mark Russell; handwoven Merino Wool Shawl Hand Eco-Printed by Artist Becky Hope Mallory; $200 gift Card for custom framing from Robin’s on Roan, Johnson City; $205 basket from Shellie Hankins Brown & Longaberger; Wedding Bouquet from Flowers by Tammy; dinner for two from Aubrey’s, Greeneville Location; $150 gift card from Southern 44 (clothing, Furniture); $150 beauty gift card from Merle Norman of Greeneville; $150 gift card from GreeneHouse, plants to chocolates; and Free Sign Gypsies – yard greeting for any occasion.
The Arts & Culture committee thanked the members who were able to support and attend the Empty Bowl fund raiser for the Master Gardeners that supply the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen with fresh produce and herbs for their customers.
Civic Engagement & Outreach reminded members of the “Scarecrows of Main Display Contest” sponsored by Main Street: Greeneville, October Halloween Happenings set for Friday, Oct. 29, and “Christmas in Downtown” on Friday, Dec. 3.
Kathy Knight reminded members to keep track of their hours in assisting with political campaigns and told the members the Dickson-Williams re-enachment wedding went well. The club had donated money towards the wedding dress that was handmade for the event.
In other business, the club voted to make a donation to ALPS in memory of Tom Jesse, husband of club member Crystal Jesse who passed away recently.
Guests for the evening included Elizabeth Wilson, Fran Clark, Sherri Cox, Alice Howser and Trish Moehle.