The annual awards meeting of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club was held on Thursday evening, Feb. 11, and was a little different this year as it was virtual! It was held in the homes of club members and each of them was dressed in red or pink and sported everything from casual to evening wear and/or hats. Club president Teresa Lawrence served as hostess.
Winners of awards for the 2020 club year included Meredith Stevans, Outstanding Woman’s Club member; Kathy Knight, Veteran’s award; and Rhonda Humbert, Rookie Award. These awards are voted on by secret ballot of all club members.
Other awards included the President’s Award given to Kathy Bird; and special recognition was given to Beth Smith, who is currently serving on the GFWC Board of Directors. Those members who are participating in the ESO reading program recognized included Debbie Oldenberg and Jessica Barnett.
Although it has been a pandemic year, Meredith Stevans, membership chairman, was proud to welcome and induct Tammy Kinser, a new member, into the group.
Years of service pins were given to the following: Rhonda Humbert, Crystal Jessee and Ashley Watson, one-year; Jessica Barnett and Pam Haaby, five years; Michelle Freeark, 20 years; Jann Mirkov, 40 years; Helen Hamstead, 45 years; and Ann Van Buskirk, 55 years.
Vivian Gibbons, dean of departments, reported that the 29 club members had 293 projects and programs this past year. They spent 17,034 hours and donated $77,877, plus offering $55,474 for in-kind services. Club members work in the areas of Arts and Culture, Civic Engagement and Outreach, Education and Libraries, Environment, Health and Wellness.
Federation secretary, Kathy Knight, presented the invocation and a “Moment in Time,” recognition of Cindy Landers, a Woman’s Club member who passed away in November.
Following the presentations, Terry Green led a very entertaining game called “What Do You Know,” for the club members.
The local club meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall of St. James Episcopal Church, although they are now continuing to meet virtually. Anyone interested in membership may contact any club member or call Meredith Stevans.
The virtual awards program committee consisted of Jan Bennett, Doris Allen, Kathy Bird, Pam Haaby, Teresa Lawrence, Kendra Hopson, Meredith Stevans, Terry Green and Ashley Leonard.