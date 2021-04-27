April has been a busy month for the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club as they were recognized as the Outstanding Club of Tennessee in Division III for 2020 at the 125th Annual State Federation of Women’s Clubs. The meeting was held in Nashville this past weekend. Beth Smith, a local club member, and 2020-22
GFWC Health and Wellness Community Service Program Chairman, represented the GWC.
On the District I level the previous week in Johnson City, at the Tipton Haynes Historic Site, the Woman’s Club had received first or second places in all areas of work for 2020.
Areas of work include Arts and Culture, Civic Engagement & Outreach, Education and Libraries, Environment and Health and Wellness. The local club was also recognized for work in Community and Public Relations, Domestic Violence Awareness & Prevention, Leadership and Membership, GFWC Endowment, GFWC Women’s History & Resource Center, GFWC Jr. Special Project Advocates for Children, GFWC Legislation & Public Policy, Fundraising and Development.
At the state convention Vivian Gibbons, currently serving as president-elect of District I, was recognized for a poem she had written and Kendra Hopson for photographs she submitted.
“We are especially proud of these district and state awards,” said Teresa Lawrence, president of the club, “as this was a difficult year due to the pandemic. Our ladies really stepped up to the plate in both time and money.”
In 2020 members of the local club spent a total of 17,695 hours on 293 projects and programs and donated $53,061.
Another significance for April for the GWC is the fact that the General Federation of Women’s Clubs celebrated its 121st year on April 24. More than 100 years ago, women from 63 clubs from across the country met in New York City to officially form the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.
According to Federation secretary, Kathy Knight, “Federation Day gives us the opportunity to highlight what we have done the past year and to look forward to the goals we hope to accomplish in the future.”
Environment Community Service Project chairman of the local club, Pat Barnette said, “We chose to have our clean up on Thursday, April 22, Earth Day, to help celebrate our work with Keep Greene Beautiful and Federation Day. This was also National Volunteer Week across the country.”
Anyone interested in joining the local club may contact any club member for details or go to their website www.greenevillewomansclub.net.