The GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club held a prospective member get-together on Aug. 12 at the All-inclusive Playground at Hardin Park.
Butch Patterson, director of the Parks & Recreation Department, spoke to the group about current plans for the continued development of Hardin Park and how the city is trying to keep up with the changing times.
Patterson also thanked the members of the Greeneville Woman’s Club for their support of the All-inclusive park. The idea is to benefit especially young people, ages 12-18, who have handicaps, a release says.
The $415,000 project was completed recently and is already open to the public. The park is wheelchair accessible and offers equipment suitable for all visitors. The parents of children visiting the park recently said the slide, zipline and swing were of special interest to their children, according to Kathy Knight, publicity chairman. The local club contributed $7573.72 that was used to purchase benches for adults, buddy benches for children and picnic tables.
The local club raised their money at Taste of Greeneville a couple of years ago, the release says, $2500 of which was matched by Modern Woodmen. Tevet Industries and Capitol Theatre sponsored the Taste of Greeneville to help the club toward their Community Improvement Project. The club teams up with Main Street: Greeneville for this annual event, usually held in May.
Concern was expressed about vandalism not only at that part of the park but throughout. Anyone who sees someone vandalizing the park should call the police department.
Following the talk about the park, the chairman of the committees of the club spoke to those present about the individual committees and some current and past projects.
Kathy Bird, Arts and Culture Committee, talked about assisting the Highland Elementary School classes in enjoying the virtual performance of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra last year, helping provide art supplies for the women’s shelter in Erwin, assisting with instruments for the music departments of the county middle schools and providing a scholarship for a child to attend NPAC camp.
Civic Engagement and Outreach Chairman Kathy Knight talked about supporting the Greene County Partnership, Main Street: Greeneville, providing funds for the Dickson-Williams Mansion wedding project, Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County, the Shop with a Cop program and supporting elections and campaigns.
Terry Greene, Education and Libraries Committee, talked about hosting the essay contest for high school students going into college, working with the Greeneville/Greene County Library, encouraging adult education and making them aware of opportunities available to them to further their education.
Environment Chairman Pat Barnett, spoke about the Adopt-A-Highway Project from the former Crescent School Building to the bypass; working with Keep Greene Beautiful and the President’s Project this year, which is emphasizing using less plastics by finding alternatives.
Jane Bell, Health and Wellness Committee, mentioned that this year COVID-19 will once again be an emphasis. She talked about providing healthy snacks for the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Police Department, 911 Dispatch and EMS, also providing snacks for members of the fire departments. She also talked about stressing eating healthier in our everyday lives for better health and talked about encouraging club members to walk or contribute to the Prevent Suicide Walk scheduled for November.
In the absence of co-chairmen Doris Parton and Rhonda Humbert, Kathy Knight announced that plans are proceeding for the 50th Annual Holiday Bazaar set for Nov. 6-7 at Hal Henard Elementary School. (If a change has to be made, it will be announced by Oct. 6.
This year the club will be selling tickets for a Gift Bonanza. Tickets will sell for $5 each or 3 for $10. The following 22 prizes, with a value of more than $5,300, will be given away on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 7: three days and two nights in Shut’ter Inn Cabin that sleeps two in Pigeon Forge, donated by Mary Jo and Wayne Susong; an original oil painting by Artist Joe Kilday; a Cub Cadet Push Mower from Southland Equipment; $300 in Shopping Sprees from Food City Grocery; $300 in Massage Services from Massage Matters; a Handmade Christmas Quilt Throw; a grill from Meco Corp & Gift Card from Consumer Credit Union; a $250 gift card from Broyles General Store; Greeneville native Fred Sauceman’s Favorite Food Books valued at $250; dinner & shows from Brumley’s, GMI and Niswonger Performing Arts Center presented by Blackburn Childers & Stegal, CPAs; two gift cards from Quick Stop Markets and Representative David Hawk; original glasswork by Glassmaker Mark Russell; a handwoven merino wool shawl hand eco-printed by Artist Becky Hope Mallory; a $200 gift Card for custom framing from Robin’s on Roan, Johnson City; a basket from Shellie Hankins-Brown & Longaberger; a wedding bouquet from Flowers by Tammy; dinner for two from Aubrey’s, Greeneville Location; a $150 gift card from Southern 44; a $150 beauty gift card from Merle Norman of Greeneville; $150 gift card from The GreeneHouse, plants to chocolates; and free Sign Gypsies – yard greetings for any occasion.
Tickets are available from any club member.
Anyone interested in joining the club may call Meredith Stevans or any member of the club. After attending two meetings, an individual may fill out an application and be installed at the third meeting. The group normally meets the second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church.
Guests for the evening included Sherri Cox, Barbara Caruthers, Fran Clark, Geanne McKecknie, Connie Park, Kelsea Ramsey, Patricia Moehle, Lori Harmon, Megan Loving, Kara Werner, Elizabeth Wilson and Emily Houser.