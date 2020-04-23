The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club announced the Poetry/Short Story Contest Winners and Scholarship Recipients.
The first-place winners are normally invited to the Andrew Johnson Women’s Club to read his/her Poem or Short Story. But due to the COVID–19 Virus, winners will not be able to attend the Andrew Johnson Women’s Club this year, a release says.
The certificates, ribbons, and monetary gifts for the first-place, second-place, third-place, and honorable mention are being mailed to the winners this year. In addition, certificates of participation will be sent to individual schools for all students who entered the Poetry and Short Story Contest.
The Poetry and Short Story Committee, along with the Andrew Johnson Women’s Club, thanked the teachers and students of the individual schools that entered the contest, in the release.
Contest first place winners are:
- Category 1 – Grades 1, 2, 3 – Poetry, First Place, Conner Miller, 3rd Grade, “Valentine Day on the Farm”;
- Category 1 – Grades 1, 2, 3 – Short Story, First Place, Jolee GeFellers, 3rd Grade, “Stardust of the Morgan”;
- Category 2 – Grades 4, 5, 6 – Short Story, First Place, Jordan Mullett, 6th Grade, “Butterfly”;
- Category 2 – Grades 4, 5, 6 – Poetry, First Place, Ben Ballast, 6th Grade, “Alone”;
- Category 3 – Grades 7, 8, 9 – Short Story, First Place, Candence Mancil, 8th Grade, “Flight TA404”;
- Category 3 – Grades 7, 8, 9 – Poetry, First Place, Jaida Ellison, 9th Grade, “Autumn”;
- Category 4 – Grades 10, 11, 12 – Short Story, First Place, Abigail Gibson, 12th Grade, “Words Unspoken”;
- Category 4 – Grades 10, 11, 12 – Poetry, First Place, Gayla Jones, 10th Grade, “I Can’t Ever.”
The Poetry and Short Story Committee is comprised of Shirley Gregg, Chairman; Patsy Crum, Co-Chairman; Carolyn Brown; Nancy Causey; and Amy Taylor.
The club’s two scholarship recipients are Brodie West, Tusculum University, and Maisie Silvers, Walters State Community College.
The Scholarship Committee is comprised of Dorothy Leonard and Judy Phillips.