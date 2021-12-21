Gathering healthy snacks for the workers at the 911 office was the Christmas fun that members of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club had on Dec. 9 in the fellowship hall of Reformation Lutheran Church. Members of the Civic Engagement and Outreach and Health and Wellness community service programs were hostesses for the evening.
In a brief business session, Beth Smith was elected as corresponding secretary to fulfill the rest of the club year for Pam Haaby, who took a leave of absence. Alice Houser was recognized and welcomed as a new member.
Dean of Departments Vivian Gibbons spoke to the group about getting information of their hours for projects and activities in to her by the end of the month.
Pat Barnett, Environment community service program chair, reminded members that Christmas is a time of waste as well as giving, so she provided some ideas for making the holidays as environmentally friendly as possible:
Use a real tree and recycle it after the holidays.
Try wrapping your gifts in recycled paper or even fabric.
Use recyclable holiday cards instead of the usual glossy ones.
Avoid plastic wreaths.
Switch to LED lights in decorating.
Don’t buy more food that you need and use your leftovers.
Arts & Culture Chairman Kathy Bird reminded folks to make memories through the holidays by following traditions or begin making new ones. An example she used was attending The Nutcracker at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Bird said, “It doesn’t matter what it is, just that you make a special memory with friends and family.”
Guests for the evening included Lori Powell, Elizabeth Sams, Susan Buss, Rebecca Boydt and Sandra Forman.