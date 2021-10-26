The environment committee was host at the Oct. 14 meeting of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club, held in the fellowship hall of Reformation Lutheran Church.
The committee was hosting a shower for the puppies and kittens at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, a release says.
Other environmental thoughts for the evening included reminding members it is Energy Awareness Month and urging members to use reusable shopping bags, one of the main items on the World Wildlife Fund’s list of things you can do to protect the planet. Other things on the list are: put on a sweater instead of turning up the heat, walk or bike short distances instead of driving, reuse items like those nice padded envelopes and plastic containers, watch your waste and don’t throw away used oil, ink cartridges, or light bulbs that contain mercury.
Arts and Culture Committee Chairman Kathy Bird thanked all those who participated in creating the scarecrow display located across the street from the US Post Office, as participants in the Main Street: Greeneville annual contest.
Kathy Knight, civic engagement and outreach chairman, suggested that members assist with the Shop With A Cop program, which has many children to help this year. She also encouraged members to get involved in the upcoming election campaigns. October is also Fire Prevention Month.
The education and library committee reminded club members that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the national domestic violence hotline is 1-800-799-7233.
The health and wellness committee pointed out that October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, urging members to get their mammograms annually and to do periodic breast self-checks.
Rhonda Humbert, co-chairman of the 50th Holiday Bazaar, reported that plans are falling into place for the two-day event, set for Nov. 6, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Nov. 7, noon-5 p.m. There will be more than 120 vendors participating.
“Covid safety measures will be in place,” said Humbert in the release, “Masks and social distancing are encouraged. We have taken out some of the booth places on the gym floor to help in that effort. We will not be serving food to the vendors but will have a hospitality area for the vendors only.”
“Angels Among Us” is this year’s theme and the personalized ornament this year will be an angel. Admission to the event is $5 for a weekend pass and children 12 and under are free.
In conjunction with the bazaar, the club is offering a Gift Bonanza with 22 different prizes valued at $5,400. Tickets sell for $5 each or 3 for $10 and are available from any club member.
Guests for the October meeting included Barbara Carruthers, Fran Clark, Trish Moehle, Elizabeth Wilson and Alice Houser.