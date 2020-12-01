Vance and Madge Walker, and Charlie and Jacqui Knight, of Sequoia Hills Neighborhood in Greene County, coordinated a volunteer project on Nov. 28 to benefit the Sequoia Hills Community.
As a Modern Woodmen member, Madge Walker applied for and received a $100 Modern Woodmen of America’s Do-Good Grant®, a new fraternal member benefit that provides $100 and planning resources for members to hold a volunteer event with friends and family members in their hometowns. The benefit is one of many ways Modern Woodmen, a fraternal financial services organization, enriches member communities, a release says.
The Walkers and Knights gutted an old quartz heater, mounted it on a pole and used it for the little Library. They applied for a Do-Good grant to purchase books for the Little Library.
The Sequoia Hills Little Free Library has been chartered and is one of the 100,000+ Little Free Libraries around the world helping to increase book access. It is located on Sioux Trail, near a big rock in the middle of the neighborhood, and has a sign encouraging neighbors in the community to take a book/lend a book.
“It felt great to give back right here at home,” said the Walkers and the Knights, in the release. “We are so excited to find more ways to make an impact.”
The library is already being utilized by the neighborhood and children especially are welcoming the new addition to the neighborhood.
