Abigail Woods and Amos Myers, both of Greeneville, wed on March 6 in a 4:30 p.m. ceremony at The Carnegie Hotel. Titus O’Bryant officiated.
The bride’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Woods of Greeneville.
The groom’s parents are Mr. & Mrs. Douglas Myers.
The bride was given in marriage by her father, Ronald Woods.
Gorgeous floral motifs were the centre of Abigail’s a-line gown as they covered every inch. A low v-neck and back and lace motifs on the three quarter length sleeves added to the captivating look. Her cathedral length veil was adorned with scattered, hand-cut and sewn taffeta petals.
The bridal bouquet was a hand tied nosegay of large, full, white roses with white veronicas and silver dollar eucalyptus wrapped with some lace from the bride’s mother gown for a beautiful sentiment and memory.
The bride’s mother wore a Champagne, floor-length, sequined gown.
The grooms mother wore a navy chiffon gown with a metallic hem capelet.
The bride’s sister, Emily Woods, served as maid of honor.
The bride’s sisster, Lenora Tackling, served as matron of honor.
Emerson, Heidi and Jules Penny, and Dottie Myers served as flower girls.
Attendants wore classic a-line gowns in dark green velvet.
Alex and Avery Myers served as best man.
Bennett Myers served as junior groomsman.
The ceremony was held in the Wilder Room in front of the fireplace. The mantle was decorated with a mixed greenery garland draping over and down the sides of the mantle. Candles nestled into the garland across the mantle added a warm glow. The fireplace was framed on either side by two large arrangements of bush white hydrangea and white roses in gilt urns on classical pedestals.
The reception was held in the Old Soldiers Ballroom at the Carnegie Hotel. The entrance into the ballroom greeted guests with a gilt mirror on an easel with a message from the bride and groom. A greenery garland partially surrounded the mirror, which was illuminated by a large grouping of tall glass cylinders with candles at the base.
Round guest tables were decorated with tall glass cylinders with arrangements of white hydrangeas and white roses, surrounded by gold mercury glass candle holders. Long guest tables had garlands of silver dollar eucalyptus and Italian ruscus with clusters of white roses and white spray roses. Tall hurricanes with candles were interspersed with more gold mercury glass candle holders.
The carving above the mantle in the ballroom was festooned with a lush garland of mixed foliage. The mantle was covered with greenery and candles of assorted heights.
The wedding cake was simply and beautifully decorated with olive foliage surrounding the tiers with white roses on the top tier. The cake had a “bite” taken out of it by a small model of the couples dog placed on the side of one of the tiers. The grooms cake was a 3 tier Oreo cake.
Kris and Angela Carlson played instrumental selections on the piano and violin.
Guests attended from South Carolina, Kentucky, Florida and Massachusetts.
The couple honeymooned at the Old Edwards Inn in Highlands, North Carolina.
They will reside in Greeneville where the groom is employed as a mechanical engineer at Artazn, LLC.