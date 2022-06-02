The Greeneville Arts Council announces the featured artist at the Mason House Gallery for June 2022 is Greeneville resident George Wurtzel.
An opening reception for the show, which features sculptures, furniture and turnings, will be held Friday, June 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the gallery, located inside the General Morgan Inn at 100 N. Main St., in downtown Greeneville.
Wurtzel’s “organic sculptures are sanded and polished to a velvety finish because the texture is just as important to him as the appearance,” a news release from the Greeneville Arts Council states.
“George urges people to touch his work. These wood pieces he has gathered over several years and incorporated them with bases which highlight the natural beauty from nature and hundreds of hours polishing them to make them feel just right,” the release adds.
Wurtzel’s show also features turnings from “beautiful Appalachian wood which can be used in your home,” the release continues. “His black walnut serving pieces are from carefully chosen large slabs and then made with skill and care. The large cherry serving pieces are turned with both function and beauty in mind.”
Several pieces in the show will be displayed on white oak and glass top tables, which Wurtzel designed and built.
Wurtzel says he was born into “a family of makers, and has always considered himself more of an artisan than an artist,” the release says.
“His background is in manual arts like carpentry, millwork and auto mechanics,” the release adds.
In addition to to his artisan endeavors, Wurtzel has also been an Olympic cross country skier and has raised and trained Arabian horses. In addition, he once ran a summer camp for blind kids and taught manual arts in Minneapolis and Napa, Calif.
Wurtzel attended Northern Michigan College in Traverse City and Catawba College in Hickory, N.C. He had a career in Michigan as a builder and remodeler and custom furniture and store fixture designer and builder for many years.
His artistic career began while he was living and teaching in Minneapolis, the release continues.
He joined the Minneapolis turner’s club and learned from the many talented artists in that organization. What began as a hobby quickly grew into a passion, he said.
During his time in Minneapolis, he became part of the growing art community there, and was a frequent exhibitor in “Artists in Storefronts,” the release says.
In 2014, Wurtzel was a featured artist at the People’s Biennial show held at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Detroit. In 2016, his work was featured at the Tactile Art Exhibition at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles.
He has additionally been featured in several national magazines from National Kitchen and Bath to American Woodturner. Most recently, he was included in the December 2021 issue of Fine Woodworking.
“Not bad for a tall guy in a short world” is the answer you will get when ask Wurtzel how he’s doing.
For more information about the exhibit at the Mason House Gallery, contact Til Green, director of exhibitions, at 423-329-5366.