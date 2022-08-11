This landscape painting and other works by Jean Berg are on display through Sept. 2 at the Mason House Gallery inside the General Morgan Inn in downtown Greeneville. An artist’s reception is set Sunday, Aug. 14, from 1-3 p.m., at the gallery.
Images Special to the Sun via Greene Arts Council
This painting by Jean Berg is entitled “Window Flower Box.”
This painting by Jean Berg is entitled Watercolor Poppies.
The Greeneville Arts Council will host a “Meet-the-Artist reception for Jean Berg this Sunday, Aug. 14, from 1-3 p.m., at the Mason House Gallery.
A number of Berg’s paintings are on display now through Sept. 2 at the gallery, which is located inside the General Morgan Inn in downtown Greeneville.
There is no charge for the public to view the paintings.
Berg was “born in Orlando, Fla., as the youngest of four to a military family,” a news release says. “The family was transferred to Rapid City, S.D., where she spent 18 years growing up and experiencing many types of creative arts.”
During her youth, she worked with her mother in the family’s ceramic shop business and discovered her love for painting at a young age.
At 18, Berg moved to Omaha, Neb., where she attended a trade school and earned her cosmetology license. She later earned a degree in advertising design and illustration with certificates in interior design and finishing etiquette school, the release continues.
In addition to painting, Berg enjoys perennial gardening, sculpting and building small structures, the release adds.
Berg also enjoys traveling and hopes to one day visit all 50 U.S. states. She has resided in eight states, but she says she has no plans to move away from Tennessee, where she lives in a tiny house with an art studio.