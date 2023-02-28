Original works by local art educators will be on display at the Mason House Gallery during the month of March.
The gallery is located within the General Morgan Inn, inside the hallway just off Depot Street. There is no charge to visit and view the displays.
The exhibit, entitled “Artists Who Teach,” is being sponsored by the Greeneville Arts Council and the General Morgan Inn.
A meet-the-artists reception will be held this Friday, March 3, from 5-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Participating artists are Colleen Bowman (South Greene High School), Pamela Foister (Chuckey-Doak Middle School), Deborah Daugherty (Camp Creek Elementary and Nolachuckey Elementary), Stephanie Callahan (Greeneville High School), Abbi Jones (Greeneville High School), Caroline Blanks (South Greene Middle School), David Nunez (West Greene High School), Beth Lockhart (Mosheim Elementary School and McDonald Elementary School), and Lisa Ottinger (Eastview Elementary School).
Retired teachers Karen Fine, Sherry Hensley, Heather Jones, and Carolyn Ayers are also exhibiting work at the show.
For the exhibit, the artists were presented with the theme “Roots” and “challenged to represent this idea using personal choice of media and process,” a news release states.
“A wide variety of approaches to this theme will be exhibited,” the release adds.
For further information about this or other exhibits at the Mason House Gallery, contact Til Green, director of exhibitions, at 423-329-5366.