Image via Natalie Richardson A. Laux
An artist reception for Natalie Richardson A. Laux will be held Oct. 23, from 2-4 p.m., at the Mason House Gallery. The event is free and open to the public.
The works of Bolivian-American artist Natalie Richardson A. Laux will be featured during the month of October at the Mason House Gallery.
A resident of southern Greene County, Laux holds a Bachelors in Fine Arts from the University of Florida and a Masters in Latin American studies from the University of Texas at Austin.
She moved to Greeneville in 2019 and started painting again.
“Moving to Greeneville and experiencing all the luscious beautiful nature has really helped me return to painting,” Laux said. “Going into motherhood and having two toddlers put a temporary hold on my art career, but moving here and hiking the mountains daily has been very inspiring! The beautiful colors of Greene county have really helped me get back to painting.”
She currently works with watercolors, but has worked in various mediums in the past including oils, acrylics, pen and ink, pencil, charcoal, and mixed media.
Her fall exhibition is on display now through Oct. 30 at the Mason House Gallery within the General Morgan Inn in downtown Greeneville.
The public is invited to view the works. There is no admission charge.
A family friendly reception will be held Oct. 23, from 2-4 p.m. at the gallery.
The exhibition is sponsored by the Greeneville Arts Council.
For more information about this or other exhibits, please contact Til Green, director of exhibitions, at 423-329-5366.