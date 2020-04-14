YMCA Board Members

Pictured above are the most recent elected members of the Greene County YMCA Board of Directors who were unanimously elected at the January meeting. Twenty-one individuals serve on the YMCA board each year and are assigned to various committees that support the mission of the organization. YMCA Executive Director Mike Hollowell stated, “This is another excellent group of volunteers who have committed themselves as leaders in our organization. Each brings valuable experiences to our Board, has a good understanding of the Y mission and realizes our commitment in the community for youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.” From left to right are Michael Walcher, Melissa Batson and Jerry Thomas. The board also elected the following Officers for 2020: Cathy Kyker, president; Randy Loggins, vice-president; Dr. Paul Fox, past-president; Doug DeBusk, treasurer; and Rodney Bell, appointed.

 PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN