Edna Young will celebrate her 95th birthday Friday, July 3. Because of the COVID-19 situation, please send her a card in lieu of visiting. Her address is: Edna Young, 1201 E. Church Street, Greeneville, TN 37745.
Edna is the widow of Glenn Casteel and Clarence Young, both of the Ottway Community. She has one daughter, Glenna Casteel. She is a member of the Ottway United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. Her favorite pastimes are reading, crossword puzzles and working with her flowers.
Help her celebrate this special occasion by sending her cards of love and thoughtfulness.