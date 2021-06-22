TN. Starz Cheer and Dance Academy, located on Bernard Avenue in Greeneville, recently won first place with all teams at an Americheer competition held in Pigeon Forge. The Minis team won best overall for their division and all teams won most friendly, as well as winning a bid to next spring’s Hershey Nationals held in Hershey Pennsylvania. Competitors travel from all areas of the Tri-cities and some as far as North Carolina, along with local students, to be a part of the program, a release says. Starz competitor Hollie Kenney, commented that “Cheering with Starz has been an awesome experience, being taught by knowledgeable coaches, traveling to competitions, and forming great friendships. Starz competitor, Jaykla Arrieta, said “Starz is not just a team, it’s a family. It creates bonds and an overall positive experience.”