Youth Builders has announced plans for their 75th Anniversary Celebration to be held Sept. 25 from 2-4 p.m. at “The Rock” on the campus of Holston United Methodist Home for Children.
All past presidents and past members are encouraged to attend and will be recognized. A display of scrapbooks and special event memorabilia will be on display, and the event will be highlighted by the release of the first copies of the “Youth Builders 75 Year History.” The book relates heartfelt reflections from hundreds of members who dedicated their volunteerism to our community, according to a release. Stories included in the book will allow readers to travel through time back to 1946, recounting not only what early youth builders did but how they did it, and most importantly how new generations of Youth Builders are still impacting the community and the quality of life of its residents.
Through the years, Youth Builders has annually volunteered and offered monetary support to numerous community agencies, with emphasis on youth, the release says. Organizations that have benefited from Youth Builders include the Boys and Girls Club; Greeneville/Greene County History Museum; Holston Home; the kidPrintID program; Greeneville /Greene County Library; various pre-school projects including Head Start, Child Health and Development, and Helping Us Grow programs; a 911 training program for students; scholarships for deserving high school students; Gifts for Kids; Junior Achievement, co-sponsorship of the Volunteer Spirit Awards program and more.
Tickets for the event will be limited and are available by contacting Tiffany Greer at youthbuildersofgreeneville@gmail.com or 423-341-5585.