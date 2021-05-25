Youth Builders of Greeneville, Inc. has announced the recipients of its scholarship awards for 2021. This group of community volunteers provides scholarships every year to seniors at the high schools in Greeneville and Greene County. Each of the scholarships are$1,000. Youth Builders raises the funds each year through a variety of activities, a release says. Youth Builders of Greeneville, founded in 1946, is a civic organization whose mission is to help, serve and promote the welfare of the children and youth of Greeneville and Greene County.
At Greeneville High School, Youth Builders funds a scholarship named for the primary founder of the group, the late Louise Wylie Milligan. For 2021, the Louise Wylie Milligan Scholarship Award recipient is Colby Freeman. Throughout his high school career, Colby has received numerous academic awards as an ACT scholar and honors in history, government, and algebra. He also was a star athlete in soccer throughout the four years. His community service activities have been vast, varied with supporting church, schools, and local food banks. Colby plans to attend University of Tennessee, Knoxville in the fall and study accounting.
From South Greene High School, Maxwell Brown was selected. Maxwell has received many awards focused on his achievement as an ACT Perfect Score Award. He also was awarded numerous academic honors in the areas of science, mathematics, and English. Maxwell has been recognized for his piano musical talent. He spent time providing community service to many church activities, food banks, and the Capitol Theatre. Throughout high school he was involved in cross county. Maxwell plans to attend Milligan University, in the fall.
Logan Pierce is the second Greene County recipient. He attended Chuckey-Doak High School. He has participated in choir and as a student mentor. Logan has been received honors in government, English, and history. The community has benefited from his community service activities with the Greene County Schools. When he wasn’t studying or providing community service he worked throughout high school. In the fall, Logan plans to attend Eastern Tennessee State University.
The recipients of the scholarships are chosen based on academic performance, community service, and an essay, among other criteria. Applications were received from all high schools.