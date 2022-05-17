Youth Builders of Greeneville, Inc. has announced the recipients of its scholarship awards for 2022.
They are Olivia Norris, of Greeneville High School; Blair Shelton, of West Greene High School, and Kylie Keffer, of North Greene High School.
Founded in 1946, Youth Builders is a civic organization whose mission is to help, serve and promote the welfare of the children and youth of Greeneville and Greene County.
Each year, the organization provides scholarships to graduating seniors at the high schools in Greeneville and Greene County. Each scholarship awarded is in the amount of $1,000.
Funds for the scholarships are raised by Youth Builders’ group of community volunteers through a variety of activities, such as the recently held Bargain Fest.
For Greeneville High School, Youth Builders funds a scholarship award named for the primary founder of our group, the late Louise Wylie Milligan.
For 2022, the Louise Wylie Milligan Scholarship Award recipient is Olivia Norris. Throughout her high school career, Olivia has received practically all soccer awards, participated in the National Honors Society, was the class vice president for four years, member of the Greene County Youth Leadership, and Youth Council. She provided over 200 hours of volunteer service to the Isaiah House, Hal Henard Elementary School, and other organizations. Olivia plans to attend Maryville College in the fall where she will be studying occupational therapy.
The first Greene County recipient is Blair Shelton, from West Greene High School. Blair received many awards for his achievement in English and the National Honors Society. He has been recognized at All-State Boys soccer and football. He was the captain of the soccer team. He volunteered at the Samaritan’s Purse at Christmas for four years. He has been very involved in FFA and has been interning at a veterinarian clinic this semester. Blair plans to attend ETSU in the fall where he will begin working on his degree to become a veterinarian.
Kylie Keffer, from North Greene High School, is the second recipient from Greene County. She earned 1st place in North Greene’s ‘Who’s Who Competition’ which recognizes the most well-rounded student. She has been honored in mathematics and involvement in the FFA. She was on the All-State Volleyball Team. The community has benefited from her service projects with the FFA and provided almost 400 hours of service. She participated in a mission trip to Belize to work with children. In the fall, Kylie plans to attend Walter State Community College in Morristown where she plans to study occupational therapy.
The recipients of the scholarships are chosen on the basis of academic performance, community service, an essay, and an interview. Applications were received from three of the four high schools.