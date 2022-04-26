Youth Builders of Greeneville will hosts its annual Bargainfest fundraiser on Saturday, May 7.
The event will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Tusculum Boulevard (across from McDonald’s) from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The sale will include household and decorator items, jewelry, furniture, artwork, tools, linens and bedspreads, holiday items, vases, dishes, toys, and many other miscellaneous items, organizers say in a news release.
While this has been a traditional annual fundraising event for Youth Builders, due to COVID restrictions, the event has not been held for the past two years, the release adds.
This year’s sale is anticipated to be one of the largest Bargainfests ever hosted by the non-profit community organization with plenty of fantastic bargains to be found, organizers say.
For additional information contact Sandy Nienaber at 423-329-9144 or Brenda Dickmann at 423-823-2622.
All funds raised will be used to support numerous community and youth projects, including the administration of the kidprintID program, high school scholarships, CHAD & HUGS programs through the Greene County Health Department, activities at the Greene County History Museum and Bewley Center at Holston Home, plus monetary donations to numerous other youth-related programs, such as the Boys & Girls Club, Junior Achievement and Gifts for Kids.
Youth Builders always welcomes new members. Anyone interested in learning more about Youth Builders membership should contact Paula Coombs at 910-988-1782.