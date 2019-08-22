bargain.jpg

Julie Colloti, left, and Sandy Nienaber, right, co-chairs of Youth Builders of Greeneville Inc.’s Fundraising Committee, meet to finalize plans for the nonprofit’s annual “Bargainfest” fundraiser. The event is Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Trinity United Methodist Church on Tusculum Boulevard. Youth Builders members will offer a variety of items, including furniture, kitchenware, antiques, toys and more. Proceeds benefit the group’s mission to promote youth welfare in Greeneville and Greene County.

 Special To The Sun